Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

