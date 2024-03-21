Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 389,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $6,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

PAC opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $198.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.