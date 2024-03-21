Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $133.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

