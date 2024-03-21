Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

VTR opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -397.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.