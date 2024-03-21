Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Nate’s Food shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 15,638,816 shares changing hands.
Nate's Food Co engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company is also focusing on licensing its food products comprising a ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can.
