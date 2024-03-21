National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 805,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $504.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
