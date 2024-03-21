National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 805,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.