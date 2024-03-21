Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Navient worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Navient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Navient by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navient by 14.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Navient by 24.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 367.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

