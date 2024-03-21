NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) to Issue $0.60 Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6045 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQI opened at $50.75 on Thursday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

