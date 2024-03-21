Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3261 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.