Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 150,496 shares.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

