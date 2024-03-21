NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

