NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) to Release Earnings on Friday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRSN stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.