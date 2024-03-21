Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $23.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NVRO stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $516.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 898,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

