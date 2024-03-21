Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $52.99 Average PT from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.99.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

