Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 87,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 713,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $637.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 81.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 55.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 281.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 119,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 88,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 531.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 214,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

