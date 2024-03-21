NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth about $25,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 470,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth about $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $2,903,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

