NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 327,641 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.