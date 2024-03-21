Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 23,514 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNA opened at $291.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

