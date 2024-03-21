NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 40,039,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,200,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

