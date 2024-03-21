NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

NiSource has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NI stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

