Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NIU opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 198,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.