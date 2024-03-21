Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,910 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.11 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,177,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

