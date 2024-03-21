Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,104,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 4,562,134 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $17.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

