Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE NMG opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

