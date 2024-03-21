Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

