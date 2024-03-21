Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $584.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

