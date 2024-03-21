NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

