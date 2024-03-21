NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $78.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NRG opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

