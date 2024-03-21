NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

SMR stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,090,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 853,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 351,171 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

