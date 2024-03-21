Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Acquires $51,450.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,365,160.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 11,280.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.