Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

NCDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL opened at $17.85 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.