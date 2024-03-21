Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 332,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 526,658 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Nuvei Trading Up 0.9 %

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -666.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

