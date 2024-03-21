NuZee (NUZE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 177.50% and a negative net margin of 261.24%.

NUZE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. NuZee has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUZE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NuZee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

