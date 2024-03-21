NuZee (NUZE) to Release Earnings on Friday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 261.24% and a negative return on equity of 177.50%.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee Price Performance

Shares of NUZE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. NuZee has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuZee

About NuZee

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuZee during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.