NuZee (NUZE) to Release Earnings on Friday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 261.24% and a negative return on equity of 177.50%.
NuZee Price Performance
Shares of NUZE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. NuZee has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.
About NuZee
NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.
