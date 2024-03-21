NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

