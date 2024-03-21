NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.81 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.02.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

