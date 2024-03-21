NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,177.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $911.00 to $1,177.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $881.02.

NVDA stock opened at $903.72 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

