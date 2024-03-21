NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $241.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

