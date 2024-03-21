O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

