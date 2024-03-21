O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.
OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.
NYSE:OI opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
