Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

