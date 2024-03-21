OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.96. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 423,853 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.