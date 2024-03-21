Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.37. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

