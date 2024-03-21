Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.37. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.66).
About Octopus Apollo VCT
