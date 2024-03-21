Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.25. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.27. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.