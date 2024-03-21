Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of OLLI opened at $76.29 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

