Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.248-$2.273 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

