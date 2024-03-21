OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Raised to $7.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $6.98 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OCFT opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.64. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

