Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $98.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

