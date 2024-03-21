OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,432 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KAR opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.