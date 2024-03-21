Oppenheimer Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $180.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.82.

NYSE WCN opened at $170.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

