Oppenheimer Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $88.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.